Mistakes happened from both sides, says Horatti

Taking exception to the spat between the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said there was no point in quarrelling now after the collapse of the coalition government.

Mr. Horatti told reporters in Hubballi that during the formation of the alliance, the consent was not full from both sides and mistakes had happened by both.

“Now there is no point in quarrelling and there is no possibility of the alliance between the JD(S) and the Congress continuing. As a senior politician, Mr. Gowda might have made a comment. But Mr. Siddaramaiah should not have reacted to it like this,” he said.

On his invitation to members of the former Janata Parivar, Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi, Mr. Horatti clarified that he had not told that they would make Mr. Katti a Minister. “Both Mr. Katti and Mr. Jarkiholi were upset over not being made Ministers. So I had told them come back to the Janara Parivar as there was no value for them in the BJP and the Congress,” he said.

‘NK was neglected’

Mr. Horatti said that north Karnataka was completely neglected when the JD(S)–Congress alliance was in power and the JD(S) was restricted only to Old Mysore region. He would pray that at least from now the JD(S) would change its approach.

Mr. Horatti said that he would raise various issues, including blunders committed by the party leaders, on the party forum at an appropriate time.