Mistaken identity: Security guard bludgeons MBA graduate to death

The HAL police on Wednesday arrested the 25-year-old security guard of an apartment who allegedly killed an MBA graduate mistaking him to be a thief in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accused Shyamnath Ree, residing in the security room of Vanshee Citadel Apartment in Marathahalli, told the police that it was around 2 a.m. when he noticed an unidentified man jumping the gate and trying to get into the apartment complex. Ree confronted him, but instead of replying, the man ignored him and continued walking into the apartment. Thinking him to be a thief, Ree attacked him with an iron rod.

A severe blow to the head left the man profusely bleeding and he collapsed on the ground. Ree raised alarm, prompting the apartment residents to rush to his help. They found the man dead in a pool of blood.

The HAL police shifted the body for post-mortem and detained Ree for questioning.

Upon inquiry, the police found that the deceased was an MBA graduate from Odisha who had come with his friends for an internship in the city a few days ago. The deceased, Abhinash, was staying in an apartment and on the fateful night, he was drunk and entered the wrong apartment.

Ree has been booked for murder and taken into custody.