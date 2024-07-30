Mission Vidyakashi launched to help improve Dharwad’s performance in SSLC, PU exams

In a bid to improve its overall performance in SSLC and II PU examinations, the Dharwad district administration has launched Mission Vidyakashi to bring reforms in learning and teaching methods thereby improving the passing percentage.

Chairing a meeting of School Education and Literacy Department and academics in Dharwad on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the programme has been launched to enable students to improve learning skills and success will be possible with support and cooperation from all.

She said that a roadmap is being prepared in consultation with education experts and the team will be headed by Dean of IIT Dharwad S.M. Shivaprasad.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the role of teachers is vital in fulfilling the objectives of Mission Vidyakashi. Teachers should motivate students to read, write and revise syllabus. Along with it, a series of educational activities should be organised around the year, she said.

Prof. Shivaprasad said that the objective of the mission is to see that at least 30 students from the district top the ranking list and also achieve 100% pass in all government schools.

However, the task is not easy and it will require teachers and students to work hard.

Prof. Shivaprasad said that after assessing the learning capacity of students, further training will be given.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath and others were present.