Mission Vidyakashi launched in Dharwad

The Dharwad district administration and the Department of Education have launched Mission Vidyakashi to improve SSLC pass percentage in the district.

Among other things, the mission will have nodal officers for every government school to monitor the teaching-learning process and also, attendance of teachers and students.

Speaking at a meeting of Education Department officers, including headmasters, and others in Dharwad on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the district’s pass percentage was 74 in this year’s SSLC exam.

“We need to work in coordination to ensure that this improves,” she said.

She said that nodal officers will work as coordinators with government schools. They will visit the schools at least once every two weeks, review the completion of syllabus and check the attendance register of the staff and students.

This decision was taken following complaints from some teachers that students and teachers tend to remain absent, affecting the quality of education.

The nodal officers will also visit the houses of students who miss classes for a long time and counsel their parents to ensure that they sent them to school regularly.

Ms. Prabhu urged teachers to motivate students attend classes regularly and to encourage them by holding mock tests to evaluate their performance.

She urged teachers to speak to parents and try to address their problems. Teachers should convince parents that they need to contribute towards the educational efforts of their children and encourage them to face examinations and other challenges.

The Deputy Commissioner said that students, teachers and parents who do exceedingly well will be felicitated.

Resource persons S.M. Shivaprasad from IIT Dharwad and JSS secretary Ajit Prasad, Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath and others were present.

Around 450 heads of schools participated.

