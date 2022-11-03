The secretary in charge of Mandya district Jayaram Rayapur said that various projects for the comprehensive development of the district was being prepared by the government and would be unveiled in due course. ‘’Mission Mandya’’ would entail development of agriculture, tourism, education and employment generation in the district. He said the mission document would be discussed with elected representatives before implementation.
‘’Mission Mandya’’ in the offing
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.