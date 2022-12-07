Mission Gaganyaan: Dal khichdi, veg. biryani, halwa for astronauts!

December 07, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The astronauts going to space in Gaganyaan mission may not be missing food they were having often on earth as the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a DRDO lab that provides logistical support to the armed forces in the area of food supplies, has developed a wide range of foods that can be eaten in space.

“I’m sure the foods developed by the DFRL will be relished by our astronauts. Whatever was being consumed by us on earth can be had in space as food items, including vegetable biryani, potato paratha, vegetable pulao, moong dal halwa, dal khichdi and a variety of ready-to-eat cuisines have been developed for the mission,” said R. Umameshwaran, Director, HSFC, ISRO, Bengaluru.

Speaking at a conference organised by the DFRL in Mysuru on Wednesday, the ISRO scientist said the DFRL has developed diverse foods for the people who are part of the ambitious mission, and the DFRL have been in touch with the astronauts identified for the mission as they will have to get acclimatised to foods they eat while being in space.

