Mission Decongestion: Ground reports on traffic gridlocks in Bengaluru

Karnataka BureauJuly 20, 2022 11:11 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 11:08 IST

Apart from its salubrious climate, beautiful parks, gardens, tree-lined roads, cosmopolitan nature and being a science and IT hub, what else is Bengaluru famous for? Its infamous traffic.

During his recent visit to the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that steps would be taken in the coming days to decongest traffic gridlocks. Various government departments got to work soon after and conducted inspections at seven problematic junctions and announced some short and long-term plans for each junction.

Through this series, we try to navigate these gridlocks and see if the measures have brought any relief to commuters.

