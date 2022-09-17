Missing woman police constable found murdered, cousin left details in note before ending his life in Shivamogga

Body found using details in a note left by a 26-year-old from Tumakuru who ended his life in a hotel in Shivamogga

G T Sathish Hassan
September 17, 2022 17:03 IST

File photo of Shivamogga. The 26-year-old man from Tumakuru ended his life in a hotel in Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

A note left by a 26-year-old from Tumakuru who ended his life in a hotel in Shivamogga, has helped the police trace the body of woman constable who had been missing for the past few days.

Tumakuru police found the body of S. Sudha, 39, a constable attached to Huliyar Police Station in Tumakuru district, at Mailanahalli on Arsikere-Tiptur Road on September 17. She was allegedly murdered by her cousin Manjunath, 26, who later committed suicide in Shivamogga.

Manjunath of Kerasugondanahalli in Tumakuru district was found dead in a hotel near KSRTC Bus Stand in Shivamogga on September 16. He had checked into the hotel on September 13. When he did not come out of his room for two days, the hotel staff entered the room and found him dead.

Doddapete police in Shivamogga found a note in the room. In the note, Manjunath claimed to have murdered Sudha. Based on details furnished in the 12-page note, the police tracked down the police constable’s body, which was found in a state of decomposition.

Sudha is survived by two children. Her husband died a few months ago.

Police suspect that Manjunath killed his cousin over a financial transaction.

