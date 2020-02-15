Karnataka

Four, including BJP leader’s son, held for attempting dacoity

Four men, including the son of a prominent BJP leader from the district, were arrested recently near Maddur on the charge of conspiring to loot passengers on highways.

According to Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram, the police have seized a luxury car with fake number plate, a dagger, chilli powder, and pepper spray from the accused.

One among the arrested has been identified as Sanjay, son of BJP leader Srinivas Shetty of Maddur, said another police officer.

The others are Suneel, Om Prakash, and Prajwal.

Another accused, Karthik, son of Intelligence head constable Bhujangaiah, managed to escape. The police said that the accused seem to be habitual offenders.

