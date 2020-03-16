Missing woman found murdered, four held

A 42-year-old married woman, who went missing from her house at Maganahalli in Chamarajanagar district’s Hanur taluk more than a month ago, was found murdered and buried in a farmhouse in Akkuru Doddi in T. Narsipur taluk in Mysuru.

The Mysuru district police, which had formed a special team traced the accused, including the missing woman’s paramour Mahesh, who led them to the farmhouse from where the body was exhumed in the presence of the tahsildar on Saturday and sent for post-mortem.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Superintendent of Mysuru district police C.B. Ryshyanth said a missing complaint was lodged at Hanur police station on January 28 when Rajamma, 42, disappeared from her house in Maganahalli.

But, soon after receiving a complaint a few days ago that her paramour was behind her murder, the T. Narispur police took up the investigation and traced Mahesh, 38, a construction worker from Alagodu village in T. Narispur on March 13.

During interrogation, Mahesh, who is also married, confessed to having an illicit relationship with Rajamma. As she was bringing pressure on him to stay with her, Mahesh took her to the farmhouse, which his associate Soma, 34, was looking after, and allegedly murdered her.

The body was left in the farmhouse for two or three days before he returned with his associates Chowdaiah, 58, and Mahadeva, 50, to bury Rajamma’s dead body.

All the four accused were involved in the destruction of evidence and burial of Rajamma’s body, the police said.

To a question, Mr. Ryshyanth said the murder had taken place in the days soon after a complaint about her going missing was registered in Hanur on January 28.

The police had recovered an iron rod, which was the weapon used in the commission of the crime, besides mobile phones and the black-beaded necklace worn by Rajamma.

The accused were produced before a court, which has remanded Chowdaiah and Mahadeva to judicial custody while handing over the Mahesh and Soma to police custody for further interrogation.

Mr. Ryshyanth has complimented the police team for cracking the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, P.V. Sneha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Rao Shinde and others were also present at the press briefing.