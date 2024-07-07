Missing woman, found dead near Agumbe in Shivamogga

A woman, who had gone missing for the last four days, was found dead near Agumbe Ghat in Tirthahalli taluk on Saturday. The police have arrested a person, a distant relative of the woman, in connection with the murder.

Pooja, 24, of Hosamane in Naluru-Kulige panchayat in Tirthahalli taluk had gone missing four days ago. Her parents filed a complaint with the police. During the investigation, the police interrogated a few of her relatives and finally found that she was allegedly murdered by her distant relative, Manikantha. The police arrested the accused.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, on Sunday, told the media that the woman and the deceased had known each other. Two years ago, she got married to another guy. However, a few months after the marriage, she returned to her native place, following differences with her husband. Later, she was often seen moving around with Manikantha.

Recently, Manikantha developed suspicions about her conduct. He believed that she had another friend. He allegedly made her come to a place on a hillock near Agumbe and murdered her. He threw the body down the hillock. The police succeeded in tracing the body, which was in a decomposed state.

PSI Raghavendra, Police Inspector Sridhar, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanana Sutara were part of the team that cracked the case. The Superintendent of Police has appreciated the work done by the team.