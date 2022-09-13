Missing woman found dead in Hassan

She had gone missing since July 20

She had gone missing since July 20

A woman who had been missing since July 20 was found dead on a maize farm at Narayanapura village in Hassan taluk. Rathnamma, 50, had gone missing after she went out of her residence along with cattle. Her skeleton was found on Monday in the farm belonged to Jagadish of Narayanapura.

After she went missing, her husband Govinde Gowda had filed a complaint with Shantigrama Police. Her son Rakesh, who is with Indian Army, had come back home on leave to search for his mother.

The family members identified the body with the help of the clothes. Rathnamma’s family members have suspected the role of Mahesh, a resident of A. Guduganahalli village, in the murder. Shantigrama Police have taken up the investigation.