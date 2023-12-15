Missing rice: Four officials suspended

December 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - YADGIR

Commissioner and Disciplinary Authority of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Kanagavalli M. has placed four officials of the department under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

As per the order dated December 13, Prameela, food Shirastedar of Shahapur taluk, Vijay Reddy and Jambaiah B. Ganachari, food inspectors of Shahapur taluk, and Basavaraj, food inspector of Wadagera taluk, stand suspended.

In the order, Ms. Kangavalli said the officials committed grave mistakes in following the guidelines issued by the department in storing, distributing, and maintaining the stock of rice which was meant for distribution to beneficiaries through public distribution system.

Around 6,077 quintals of rice worth ₹2.06 crore was found misused from the godown of the Taluk Agriculture Produce and Cooperative Marketing Society ( TAPCMS) in Shahapur during inspection and a case was registered in Shahapur police station. The police had arrested six persons.

