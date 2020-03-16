Missing Harihar woman traced to Assam, reunited with kin

Hassan

Border Security Force personnel noticed her at Mahisasan railway station close to the India-Bangladesh border

A native of Harihar in Davangere district, who had gone missing about three-and-half-a-months ago, has been traced to the Indo-Bangadesh border in Assam. With the help of Border Security Force officers, the woman has been reunited with her family.

An Intelligence Officer of the BSF noticed Kalamma, 40, roaming at Mahisasan railway station close to the border on March 12.

Upon enquiry, the officer surmised that she was from south India.

He took the help of Pandaranath, a BSF constable who hails from Karnataka, to talk to her and learnt that she was a native of Ramtirtha, a village in Harihar taluk. J.C. Nayak, DIG (BSF), told The Hindu that his officers collected her address and the number of her brother, Kumar. “We contacted Kumar who said that his sister had been missing for the past three-four months. He took a flight and reached the BSF camp and we sent his sister with him,” he said. The BSF officer also recalled that in October 2018, he and his staff had rescued a lady from Hassan and sent her back home after tracing her daughter.

Ms. Kalamma and her brother have expressed gratitude to the officers of BSF for their help in reuniting the family.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Kallamma said she had been separated from her husband and she had no children. About three-four months ago, she took a train to Bengaluru from Davangere in search of a job in any garment units.

“My health was also not good. One day I thought of returning to my place and reached the railway station. I got into a train and it went on and on for a long time and I got down at the last stop,” she said.

Ms. Kalamma, who has physical disabilities, begged on the platforms to survive. She swept the station premises for which she got a few rupees from the staff occasionally.

Mr. Kumar, a daily-wager in a carpenter’s shop, said: “Earlier, she had gone to different places and returned home after a couple of months. This time too, we thought she would come back and did not file a complaint with the police”.

Only after he was contacted by the BSF, he learnt about her whereabouts. “I earn about ₹300 a day. I have spent more than ₹35,000, raising loans from people, to bring back my sister. I am thankful to BSF officers, for reuniting us,” he said.

Ms. Kalamma and her brother took a train to Bengaluru on Saturday.