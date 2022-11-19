Missing girl traced to Tumakuru

November 19, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

A minor girl, who had gone missing from a village in Channarayapatna taluk a few days ago, has been traced to Tumakuru. The police investigation revealed that the girl had left the place as she was deeply hurt after she was sexually harassed by a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl went missing from school on November 7. She had not returned to the hostel. Following a complaint from her parents, the police shared information with other police stations and finally she was traced to Tumakuru on Thursday.

The girl had taken a bus to Tumakuru. A fellow woman passenger had provded her shelter as girl introduced herself as an orphan. When the information about the girl missing from Channarayapatna taluk was shared widely through media, Hassan police got to know that she was in Tumakuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police rescued her. She has been sent to the Child Welfare Committee. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a person, who was known to the girl, had harassed her sexually. The girl, unable to overcome the trauma, decided to leave the place.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that the accused had been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US