Missing girl traced to Tumakuru

November 19, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Hassan

A minor girl, who had gone missing from a village in Channarayapatna taluk a few days ago, has been traced to Tumakuru. The police investigation revealed that the girl had left the place as she was deeply hurt after she was sexually harassed by a person.

The girl went missing from school on November 7. She had not returned to the hostel. Following a complaint from her parents, the police shared information with other police stations and finally she was traced to Tumakuru on Thursday.

The girl had taken a bus to Tumakuru. A fellow woman passenger had provded her shelter as girl introduced herself as an orphan. When the information about the girl missing from Channarayapatna taluk was shared widely through media, Hassan police got to know that she was in Tumakuru.

The police rescued her. She has been sent to the Child Welfare Committee. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a person, who was known to the girl, had harassed her sexually. The girl, unable to overcome the trauma, decided to leave the place.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that the accused had been arrested.