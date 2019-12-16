Karnataka

Missing girl found dead

A nine-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was found dead in a tank at Madaba in Channarayapatna taluk on Monday. The girl had gone missing after she went to take part in a festival with her friends. As she did not return home, her mother approached the police. Hassan SP Ram Nivas Sepat said investigation was in progress.

Karnataka
