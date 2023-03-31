HamberMenu
Missing boy found dead

March 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year old boy who went missing from his grandparents’ house in Hubballi a day before was found dead on Friday.

According to the police, the body found at Mirchi Maidan in Doddamani Chawl of Hubballi.

The body was found in semi-naked state with wounds and injury marks on the body and face. The Bendigeri Police have registered a case. They have sent the body for post-mortem.

The boy, Nadeem Sab, a resident of Srinagar near Unkal, had come to his grandmother’s house in Millat Nagar in the city for vacation. He went missing on Thursday.

