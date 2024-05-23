Misinformation spread on social media on false leopard sightings cause of concern : Sanjay Gubbi 

Conservationist Sanjay Gubbi on Wednesday expressed concern over misinformation being spread on social media platforms on false leopard sightings in urban areas like Bengaluru.

Participating at the International Leopard Day celebrations, Mr. Gubbi said, “Misinformation through WhatsApp and other social media platforms often triggers panic and anxiety among residents concerning false leopard sightings. It’s imperative for residents to be equipped with accurate information to handle such situations.”

Mr. Gubbi emphasised the importance of providing accurate information to residents.

He said that industrialisation and deforestation in Bengaluru have led to increased leopard sightings.

On the endangered leopard subspecies, such as the Arabian and Java leopards, he stressed on the urgent need for conservation.

In an effort to raise awareness about wildlife conservation, particularly focusing on the leopards, the Karnataka Forest Deparatment’s Bengaluru Urban Division organised a nature walk and awareness programme on man animal conflict at Kadugodi Tree Park.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Bengaluru Urban), N. Ravindra Kumar highlighted the event’s relevance due to recent leopard sightings in Bengaluru.

“Our aim is to acquaint students with appropriate actions in such scenarios and furnish them with general knowledge about leopards. It’s imperative for students and apartment security staff to be well-informed,” he said.

He added that improper disposal of garbage, including meat wastes, leads to the increase in the number of stray dogs, which in turn contributes to leopard sightings in the city, as dogs are easy prey for leopards.

