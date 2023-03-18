ADVERTISEMENT

Mishap victim saves five lives by donating his organs

March 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Anil Kumar had met with a road accident in Mysuru and was declared brain dead

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Kumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anil Kumar M, 38 years, who was declared brain dead here, has saved five lives by donating his organs.

Mr. Kumar was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals here on March 14 from Kamakshi Hospital after he suffered a serious head injury due to road accident at Parsayyanahundi on H.D.Kote Road. The initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care. On March 17, his condition worsened and he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure by panel of doctors, a release from the hospital said.

Mr Kumar was healthy before the accident and tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His relatives came forward to donate his organs. As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization), formerly Jeeva Sarthakathe, initiated the process with the organ recipients’ waiting list. At around 11.10 a.m. on Friday, Mr. Kumar’s organs (liver, two kidneys, heart valves and corneas) were harvested with a cross clamp done at Apollo BGS hospitals. The organs were donated as per SOTTO’s waiting list, the release said.

Mysuru has now been recognised as the 5th zone for organ transplants under SOTTO, Karnataka. To facilitate the cross-match facility for organ transplants in the region, SOTTO has signed an MoU with Apollo BGS hospitals here under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be undertaken at the hospital saving the time of travelling to Bengaluru, which is crucial during organ transplantation, according to the release.

