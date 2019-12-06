‘Misgovernance has hit works in Shivamogga’

Calling the one-year rule of the BJP in Shivamogga City Corporation disappointing, B.A. Ramesh Hegde, Leader of the Opposition in the corporation, said that owing to the prevailing “misgovernance”, routine works, including solid waste management, were not being executed properly.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Hegde alleged that the administrative machinery in the corporation was paralysed owing to the failure of Mayor Latha Ganesh and Deputy Mayor S.N. Channabasappa to discharge their duties.

Claiming that under BJP rule, solid waste management in the city had fallen into a state of disarray, he said that an amount of ₹22.22 crore sanctioned to the corporation two years ago under the Swachh Bharat Mission was yet to be utilised. There was a plan to use the amount to purchase 62 vehicles and 158 machines for effective solid waste management and to provide two waste bins each to all households for segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. He expressed displeasure that the detailed project report on this was yet to be approved and tenders not floated so far.

Of the 98,056 waste collection points in the city — including 62,961 residential units and 12,223 commercial establishments — solid waste is being collected from 62,961 units so far owing to the delay in purchase of vehicles and machinery. Of the 162 tonnes of solid waste generated in Shivamogga daily, the corporation is able to collect and dispose of only 130 tonnes, Mr. Hegde said.

Expressing ire that more than 3,500 applications submitted by the public for change of khata, he said clearance for issuance of building license and tax assessment has remained pending in the revenue section of the corporation. This, he added, had paved the way for middlemen to make hay. Though an amount of ₹30 lakh has been sanctioned for each of the 35 wards under the limits of the corporation under the Fourth State Finance Commission for upgrade of civic amenities, the works are yet to commence, he said.