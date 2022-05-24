Miscreants break into locked house, rob valuables in Holenarasipur

Some unidentified miscreants got away with valuables worth ₹4.5 lakh after breaking into a house in Holenarasipur town on Monday. The incident happened when Shanmukha, owner of the house, had gone out for work, while his family members went out to attend a function in the afternoon.

A neighbour informed Shanmukha that the main door of his house was open. When he returned home, he found that the door was broke open. He and his family members estimated that 98 gram of gold jewellery, worth over ₹3.92 lakh, silver items worth over ₹4,250 and ₹40,000 in cash were missing.

Based on Shanmukh’s complaint, Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case.