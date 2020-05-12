Karnataka

Miscreants pelt stones at bus carrying workers

Miscreants have pelted stones at a bus bringing workers from Tamil Nadu to the quarantine facility in Gundichatnahalli village on Monday night.

As many as ten people from various places in Shivamogga district, engaged in various works in Tamil Nadu, were stranded there owing to the lockdown. After the inter-State travel restrictions were relaxed, they took permission to return to home in Shivamogga.

On their arrival in the district on Monday, as per the existing procedure, they were subjected to a medical examination at Sahyadri College and were taken to the government hostel near Gundichatnahalli that has been converted into a quarantine facility.

The residents of Gundichatnahalli staged a road block protesting against using of the government building near their village as a quarantine facility. Some miscreants pelted stones at the bus that was bringing the workers to the hostel. The police arrived and pacified the protesters. Meanwhile, a case has been booked against unidentified persons for pelting stones at the bus.

The residents of Ripponpet, Anandapuram and Hiremagadi also staged protests opposing the utilisation of government buildings in their village as quarantine facilities.

