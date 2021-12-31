Miscreants cut 600 areca trees at farm

Hassan

31 December 2021 18:50 IST

Unknown miscreants cut around 600 areca trees in a farm at Ajjenahalli village in Belur taluk on Thursday night, causing a loss of over ₹10 lakh to the farm owners.

Veeralinge Gowda and Kamalamma, who had spent their savings and put in hard work to grow the farm in the last six years, were in a shock on Friday morning when they came to know about the incident. The couple suspected it to be an act by people with personal enmity.

Belur tahsildar Mohan Kumar and others visited the spot. The farm owners appealed to the officers to provide them with compensation for the loss they suffered. “The miscreants have ruined the hard work of the farmers. The efforts they had put in all these years had gone in vain”, the tahsildar said.

The owners have filed a complaint with the police.