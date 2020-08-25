Misconceptions are keeping people away from testing, say expert panels

Bengaluru/Mysuru

25 August 2020 22:40 IST

More testing by taking it to doorstep of people is key to flattening curve, they say

Although the State government wants to ramp up the number of tests conducted, many teams at the field level are faced with several challenges as people are not forthcoming to undergo tests.

The Joint Expert Committees Meeting of Department of Health and Family Welfare (Technical Advisory Committee) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (Clinical Expert Committee) have recommended that testing should be increased in a phased manner and those under the high risk category should be prioritised.

Some reasons

The committees have noted that among certain sections of society, there is fear to undergo the COVID-19 test due to several misconceptions. Some of the misconceptions include fear of getting wrong reports, their house being sealed from outside, not getting the option of home isolation if they test positive, among others. They have recommended that local health authorities should take testing to the doorsteps of the people

The committee, in a press note, has said that as of 23 August, 2020, Karnataka has tested 34,659 people per million population with a test positivity rate of 11.5%, while other States such as Delhi are doing 70,871 tests per million. Andhra Pradesh is doing 61,672 tests per million.

According to the committee, Karnataka is the second State with the highest test positivity rate of 12% and the World Health Organisation has recommended that the positivity rate should be within 5%.

Back after strike

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing in Mysuru district was stepped up on Tuesday with more people volunteering for the rapid test. The testing resumed on Monday after a four-day breakdown following the doctors’ strike.

In Mysuru city alone, more centres for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) had been opened to deal with the rush.

“Unlike the past, when we were urging the public to undergo the test, people are now coming on their own to the centres to get themselves tested,” said a health official.