Miraculous escape for motorists as height barrier collapses

June 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Motorists, particularly two motorcyclists, had a close shave in Hubballi on Tuesday when a height barrier close to the railway over bridge collapsed. Fortunately no one was hurt in the mishap.

The mishap occurred at the Railway Under Bridge on Gadag Road in Hubballi, where a height barrier was installed to prevent heavy vehicles over a certain height from entering the underbridge and causing damages.

According to the police, the incident occurred some time after the convoy of Governor Thwar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had left. The Governor and Mr. Joshi who had taken part in the flagging off of the inaugural run of Vande Bharat train in Dharwad had travelled by the train and alighted in Hubballi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In visuals caught by the CCTV, it is in seen that two motorcycles had just passed under the height barrier before it tilted to a side and fell to the ground. Another motorcyclist who was taking a turn to pass through the bridge managed to stop his motorcycle before the heavy duty steel crossbeam came down. The CCTV footage in which the miraculous escape of the motorcyclists has been recorded, has gone viral on social media.

The Hubballi East Traffic police who rushed to the spot immediately took steps to clear the area and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.