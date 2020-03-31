Minutes after allowing it, sale of meat banned in Kodagu

Minutes after permitting the sale of mutton in Kodagu, minister in charge of the district V. Somanna on Tuesday imposed a ban on sale of any kind of meat in the district.

Soon after Mr. Somanna presided over a meeting with elected representatives and officials to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district administration issued a statement to the media permitting the sale of mutton three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The statement also warned that action will be taken as per law if dealers charge more than ₹600 per kg.

But minutes later, another press statement was put out by the district administration, banning sale of all kinds of meat including fish. The statement was attributed to Mr. Somanna.

“Though a decision was taken at a meeting with officials and elected representatives to permit sale of meat, the decision has been withdrawn in view of the nation-wide lockdown”, the statement said.