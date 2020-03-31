Minutes after allowing it, sale of meat banned in Kodagu

Minutes after permitting the sale of mutton in Kodagu, Minister in charge of the district V. Somanna on Tuesday imposed a ban on sale of any kind of meat in the district.

Soon after Mr. Somanna presided over a meeting with elected representatives and officials to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district administration issued a statement to the media permitting the sale of mutton for three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The statement also warned that action will be taken as per law if the dealers charge more than ₹600 per kg.

But minutes later, another press statement was put out by the district administration, banning sale of all kinds of meat including fish. The statement was attributed to Mr. Somanna.

“Though a decision was taken at a meeting with officials and elected representatives to permit sale of meat, the decision has been withdrawn in view of the nation-wide lockdown”, the statement said.

The withdrawal of permission for sale of meat in Kodagu comes a day after Mr. Somanna, addressing a press conference in Mysuru, warned that necessary steps will be taken if social distancing was not maintained in meat stalls in Mysuru.

Though mutton stalls were open in Mysuru on Sunday, he referred to the long queues outside the stalls in parts of the city. He said necessary directions will be issued to the authorities if social distancing is not maintained in the stalls.

The restrictions on sale of meat come even as the Secretary to the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, in a letter to Deputy Commissioners, City Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officials, said that the services/activities related to animal husbandry had been exempted from the rules governing lockdown and that they fell under essential services, while seeking to lift the restriction on movement of items related to animal husbandry and fisheries.