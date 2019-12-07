Karnataka

Minority schools move HC on textbook purchase order

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked for the State government’s response to a petition questioning the circular issued by the Karnataka Textbook Society asking all the aided and unaided schools to compulsorily purchase textbooks from the society for the academic year 2020–21 by paying 25% of the total amount as advance.

The court issued the direction on the petition filed by the Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation.

The federation has questioned the circular issued by the society on October 31, 2019 compelling unaided private schools to purchase the textbooks from the society instead of making available the textbooks in the open market and posing a warning that order of textbooks would be received only once and printing will be done purely based on the order received.

