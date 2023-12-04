Minority outreach, poll strategist played role in victory in Telangana: Congress leader

December 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

A day after the Congress victory in Telangana, Mansoor Ali Khan, AICC Secretary in charge of that State, said revamping the party structure, minority outreach, data-driven approach, and management of campaign with the support of poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and team were the major reasons behind Congress’ victory in Telangana, mirroring the Karnataka elections in May.

“Mr. Kanugolu’s team ensured seamless integration of campaign strategies and messaging across different levels,” Mr. Khan said.

It is reported that Congress granted Mr. Kanugolu considerable autonomy in Telangana - an approach different from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Hindi-belt States, it is reported that leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath reportedly did not support surveys conducted by the poll strategist.

Mr. Khan said the party devised and executed a strategy to bring numerous minority institutions and associations under the Congress umbrella. “Directly engaging with clerics of the Muslim community and strengthening Congress’ support base among minority voters helped the party win,” he said.

The team maintained consistent communication with the party high command and top State leadership and worked closely with leader Revanth Reddy,” Mr. Khan said.