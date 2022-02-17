Minority Dept. institutions too asked to disallow hijab in classrooms

The Department of Minority Welfare has issued a circular to the schools that come under the department to implement the Karnataka High Court’s interim order on the hijab issue.

Earlier, there was confusion over the applicability of the order in Minority Department-run Morarji Desai Residential Schools, and Moulana Azad Model Schools that come under the department. These are schools where a maximum number of students are from the minority community.

Circular issued

P. Manivannan, Department Secretary ,in a circular, informed the District Officers of the Department and principals of the institutes that the interim order was applicable to the institutes and hence the staff should ensure students do not wear saffron shawl, scarf, or hijab or carry any religious flag in the classrooms.

The department reportedly had taken a contrary view on the issue earlier. In a WhatsApp communication to all officers and principals, the Department had said the interim order did not apply to the institutes of the Department, said sources. Through a WhatsApp message, the Department head had communicated that the interim order did not apply to the institutes because it clearly stated that it was only for colleges where the College Development Committees had prescribed uniforms. As these institutes did not have CDC, the order did not apply.

“Our schools and colleges shall run as usual,” the earlier WhatsApp message had read, and added, “Let’s ensure that children are not deprived of education.” However, a day later, the college received a circular instructing them to implement the interim order.

The Department runs 200 Moulana Azad Model Schools, 100 Morarji Desai Residential Schools, eight Model Residential Schools, five Muslim Residential Schools and 21 pre-university colleges.