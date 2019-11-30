Minority concentration in certain pockets is a ‘cause for concern’, says Santhosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh on Saturday said concentration, not the numbers, of minority population in certain parts of the country was “a cause for concern” and needed attention.

He was responding to a query on religious demography in the coming decades, during a dialogue with journalist Ajith Hanumakkanavar on ‘Demography-dividend or danger’ on the second day of Mangaluru Lit Fest here.

While south India forms less than 30% of India’s total geographic area, more than 50% of Christian population was concentrated in four States — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh; another 37% in the northeast, he said.

Similarly, Muslim population in Karnataka and Kerala was concentrated from Mangaluru to north Kerala (Malabar) unlike in the rest of the areas of these States. He said 81% of Tamil Nadu’s Christian population was concentrated in Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts.

He described the “concentration and not numbers” as worrisome.

If there was a demand for a separate north Malabar State in Kerala by Muslim Youth League with a map and a flag, that was because of “Muslim concentration”, he claimed.