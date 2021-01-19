Minorities Commission to look into scholarship delays

Abdul Azeem, chairperson, Karnataka Minorities Development Commission, speaking at a press conference, at Circuit House, in Mangaluru on Monday.

Mangaluru

19 January 2021 02:50 IST

The Karnataka State Minorities Commission will shortly hold a meeting with officials from the Minority Development Corporation and Directorate of Minorities and resolve the issue concerning delay in payment of scholarship for minority community students studying engineering, medicine and other professional courses, said the chairman of the commission Abdul Azeem on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Azeem said several students from the minority community have personally met him and complained about the delay in the release of scholarship. Some students have filed complaints with the commission.

“I will shortly call a meeting of officials from the corporation and the directorate. The commission will try to resolve the issue by rectifying errors that have delayed the release of the scholarship amount,” he said. Mr. Azeem said students doing their doctoral studies and M.Phil have reported about the cut in grants and he has brought this to the notice of the State government.

Mr. Azeem said with the shortfall in revenue, the State government was finding it hard to provide funds for development and welfare programmes related to minorities.

He said he would hold a meeting next month in Mangaluru to review implementation of Prime Minister’s 15-point programme for minority welfare in Dakshina Kannada. The programme covers housing, education, hostel and several other sectors. “I will hold a detailed review next month,” he said.

Mr. Azeem said he has written to State government to appoint honest, efficient and people-friendly police officers to Dakshina Kannada and other communally sensitive regions of the State. Mr. Azeem, a retired police officer himself, expressed the need to root out corruption in the administrative set up.