Minorities Commission chairman visits Jain ashram

July 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem on Tuesday visited the Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi village that witnessed the murder of Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, a Jain monk.

He went around the premises, spoke to investigating officers and addressed the villagers later.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yaligar briefed him about the progress in the case.

Later, Mr. Azeem said that he will write a letter to the State government to ensure that the investigation is conducted under the supervision of the Inspector-General of Police, Northern Range.

“It is a very sensitive case. It should be treated as a special case. The police need to be careful, agile and swift in investigation. Hence, I am requesting the government to make the Inspector-General of Police the supervising officer of the case. The State government should ensure that the investigation is completed in six months and the trial should be speeded up in the next six months thereafter,” Mr. Azeem, who is a former Assistant Commissioner of Police, said.

He said that he is not particular about which agency is conducting the investigation. “I only want it to be efficient, scientific and swift,” he said.

“All we want is that the offenders who are directly or indirectly involved be traced and brought to justice. We should give them the most stringent punishment as prescribed by law,” he said.

He said that he decided to visit the ashram as it is the commission’s mandate that the Constitutional rights of minorities are protected.

The former chairman of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Mukthar Hussein Pathan and others were present.

