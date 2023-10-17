ADVERTISEMENT

Minorities commission chairman holds meeting in Shivamogga

October 17, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Abdul Azeem, chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, has said the officers give permission for religious events with necessary conditions in the interest of maintaining law and order.

Mr. Azeem, during his visit to Shivamogga, held a meeting with senior officers regarding the violence reported at Ragi Gudda locality during the Id Milad procession on October 1. “The incidents should not have happened. I have been in touch with the officers since that day. I appreciate the police officers who brought the situation under control within a short time”, he said.

So far, he said, the police have arrested 60 people and booked 32 cases in connection with the incidents. “The officers need to take tough actions to ensure law and order. If there are chances of violence, the officers should not allow such events. And, if required, certain conditions should be imposed to ensure peace”, he said.

He also said that nobody should be given the opportunity to display objectionable posters and banners. “An efficient officer should be deputed to screen all posters, cut-outs, and banners before they are displayed”, he said. Mr. Azeen suggested the administration take people in sensitive places into confidence and form local committees to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, Shivamogga City Corporation commissioner Mayanna Gowda and officers of the Minorities Commission were present at the meeting.

