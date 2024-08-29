ADVERTISEMENT

Minor youth stabbed to death over a parking row

Published - August 29, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death by an armed group over a parking row in Sondekoppa village in Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Rahman, a welder by profession. The police arrested the prime accused Renuka within hours of the incident, while the other accused identified as Paramesh is still on the run. Efforts are on to track him down.

According to the police, the accused had gone to buy a cake to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. They had parked the car in front of the shop where Rahman worked. Rahman objected to the parking and a heated argument ensued between them, following which the accused left in a huff.

The accused along with others returned late in the night to fight with Rahman and others. In the melee, the accused stabbed Rahman and fled the scene. Rahman was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US