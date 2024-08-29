GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor youth stabbed to death over a parking row

Published - August 29, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death by an armed group over a parking row in Sondekoppa village in Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahman, a welder by profession. The police arrested the prime accused Renuka within hours of the incident, while the other accused identified as Paramesh is still on the run. Efforts are on to track him down.

According to the police, the accused had gone to buy a cake to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. They had parked the car in front of the shop where Rahman worked. Rahman objected to the parking and a heated argument ensued between them, following which the accused left in a huff.

The accused along with others returned late in the night to fight with Rahman and others. In the melee, the accused stabbed Rahman and fled the scene. Rahman was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and are investigating further.

