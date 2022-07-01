Minor tremors felt in Kodagu

‘An earthquake of magnitude 1.8 has been recorded; no need for panic,’ says KSNDMC

A minor tremor was reported in Paraje Gram Panchayat limits of Madikeri taluk in Kodagu bordering Dakshina Kannada district in the early hours of Friday, July 1, 2022.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), an earthquake of magnitude 1.8 has been recorded by the KSNDMC network and the epicentre was 5.2 km WNW of M.Chembu village in Paraje GP limits bordering Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district. It was 9.4 km NWN of Karike GP in Madikeri taluk, 11.5 km west of Sampaje Hobli in Madikeri taluk and 11 km South East of Sulia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The tremor was recorded at 1.15 a.m. at the Harangi dam observatory and the intensity was low. The KSNDMC note said that the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20 to 30 km from the epi centre.

The KSNDMC said that this type of earthquake do not create any harm to the local community although slight shaking may be observed locally. ‘’The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low’’, said the KSNDMC note.

There have been a series of mild tremors reported from Kodagu in the recent past and the KSNDMC had established a seismic monitoring station at Chembu village early this week.

Helpline:

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has appealed to the people to not get panic and inform the authorities (08272- 221077) in case of damage to properties or any other emergencies.