Minor surgeries at KIMS go up by 21%, major ones by 16% during 2023-24

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a premier government healthcare institute in North Karnataka, has conducted 16% more major surgeries during 2023-24 when compared to the previous fiscal.

During the same period, the number of minor surgeries conducted has gone up by 21%.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Director of KIMS S.F. Kammar said that KIMS, which has been providing better healthcare facilities of the people of the region, is now treating an average of 1,676 out-patients per day.

In all, 5,93,367 out-patients and 74,535 in-patients were treated during 2023-24, an increase of 4% and 9%, respectively, he said.

Dr. Kammar said that the number of patients visiting KIMS for various treatments has increased significantly in the last two years and there is good response for MRI scanning too.

“The new facility was launched on March 12 and till June 28, 1,149 patients have availed of the facility, taking the count to an average 41 patients per day,” he said.

Human Milk Bank

Dr. Kammar said that there has been good response to Jeevamruta, the Human Milk Bank facility created at KIMS.

“Human milk collection started on April 20 and till date, 312 mothers have donated 32,750 ml breast milk. As many as 12 pasteurisation cycles have been completed and 17,620 ml of PDHM (Pasteurised Donor Human Milk) has been given to the needy babies,” he said.

He said that KIMS has signed MoUs with the Railways and Police Department, NWKRTC and HESCOM for cashless treatment for their employees.

Speaking about the upgradation works taken up at the medical institute, he said that already eight operation theatres have been upgraded, while renovation of hostels and stadium have been completed.

He said that it has been planned to start a Neo-Natology section and a proposal to establish a 60-bed critical care block has been submitted to the government, along with various other development works.

Principal of KIMS Eshwar Hosamani said that while KIMS has already successfully done eye and kidney transplantation, permission has been sought for liver transplantation.

Senior doctors, including Rajashekhar Dyaberi, Siddeshwar Kadakol, Rajashankar, Shivanand, Laxmikanth, and others were present.