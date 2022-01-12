Minor raped by gang of boys

KALABURAGI

12 January 2022 01:02 IST

A 13-year-old mentally challenged minor girl is said to have been gang-raped by five minor boys at Arafat Colony in Kalaburagirecently.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother with the Gulbarga University Police Station,the crime took place on Wednesday last. And, it came to light on Monday after the girl complained of severe stomach pain. She was admitted in hospital for treatment. The girl also suffers from dementia. According to the complaint, the girl was taken to an isolated place in Chunna Bhatti locality where she was raped by the five boys, all aged between 15-16. The police have intensified investigation.

Advertising

Advertising