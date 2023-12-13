Minor lovers found dead in Kalaburagi district

December 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A boy and a girl, said to be in love for the last one year, ended their lives by consuming poison near Kalaburagi on Wednesday. The boy and the girl were from neighbouring villages in Chittapur taluk of the district.

As per information made available, the boy was studying in an Industrial Training Institute in Yadgir and the girl was studying in Class 8. The boy called his mother and told her that he and the girl were going to commit suicide and requested her not to look for them.

Immediately after she received the call, the woman informed the villagers who then launched a search for the boy and the girl and finally found them near Yallamma Devi Temple near Chowkandi Tanda in Chittapur taluk of the district.

Both the boy and the girl were struggling for life with their mouths foaming. They were immediately rushed to Kollur Hospital where they were given first aid. However, they breathed their last when they were shifted to another facility in Kalaburagi.

“Both the boy and girl were minors. They were brought dead to hospital in Kalaburagi. We are registering an Unnatural Death Report. At present, we don’t have any information whether the victims faced any pressure from anybody. We can conclusively say something about the case only after investigation is completed,” Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

