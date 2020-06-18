Minor landslip in Madikeri town, five families relocated

A rescue team has been camping at a locality in Madikeri town after a minor landslip was reported on Thursday.
Several parts of Kodagu had reported moderate rains since the onset of monsoon and there was heavy downpour in a few areas recently.
Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said there is no need to panic since it was a minor incident and the rescue personnel camping at the site since morning were assessing the situation.
The district control room received a call about the landslip at Chamundeshwari Nagar in the town and the rescue team that rushed to the locality relocated five families to safety. Other residents of the area had been told to be on alert.
The same locality had witnessed a major landslide in the previous calamity, damaging a few houses, and the residents of the entire locality were shifted to the relief centre. The area was sealed for many weeks as a precautionary measure.
Kodagu had received an average rainfall of 209 mm from May 25 to June 17 this year. Last year, in the same period, the district had recorded 186 mm rain and 801 mm in 2018. In this period, Bhagamandala and Virajpet had received an average of 337 mm and 350 mm rainfall respectively.
In the last 24 hours, Bhagamandala recorded 107 mm rain, Napoklu 53.80 mm, Sampaje 60.60 mm, Hudikeri 51.40 mm and Virajpet Kasaba 51.20 mm.
