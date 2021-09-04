Minor incidents of violence reported in some booths

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna during a visit to the model polling station at V.G. Women’s College in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Except for a few incidents of violence, polling for the 55 wards of the Kalaburagi City Corporation passed off smoothly on Friday.

Earlier, polling began on a dull note with many polling booths across the city reporting a lukewarm response from the electorate. Average polling of 7.52% was recorded in the first two hours, 17.55% at 11 a.m., 27.77% till 1 p.m. and 38.15% by 3 p.m., but it picked up pace as the day progressed and ended at 49.40%.

Incidents of violence were reported from a number of wards. In Ward No 13, supporters of an Independent candidate complained of bogus voting in favour of the Congress candidate. The son of the Independent candidate was beaten up by supporters of the Congress candidate for objecting to the bogus voting.

The former Mayor Iqbal Ahmed Shirnifarosh, whose daughter-in-law is contesting as Independent, said that his son Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed was attacked with lethal weapons by Congress supporters Ameera Ahmed and Khusro. The injured have been admitted to hospital and a complaint has been lodged against them, he added.

A clash broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters when the latter complained of bogus voting by the Congress candidate at a polling station in Hanuman Tanda. After the BJP workers said that the police attacked them, BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor reached the spot and settled the matter. But the story was not the same in all wards. Many polling stations identified as hyper-sensitive and sensitive saw peaceful polling.

A total of 533 polling stations were set up and around 300 candidates have tried their luck for the 55 seats in the Kalaburagi City Corporation.

Counting of votes will take place on September 6.