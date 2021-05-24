Minor girl writes to authorities to help find deceased mother’s phone

Hrithiksha lost her mother to COVID-19 on May 16.

The girl wants to trace the phone of her mother who died due to COVID as it has her memories

The story of a young girl in Kodagu, who lost her mother to COVID-19 recently, has gone viral on social media as she waits for her mother’s missing mobile phone to recollect memories.

Along with her mother and her father, Hrithiksha, of Gummanakolli village near Kushalnagar, had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

She and her father, Naveen Kumar T.R., a daily wage worker, were home isolated but her mother had to be shifted to the ICU ward at the district COVID-19 hospital, Madikeri, for treatment. However, Hrithiksha’s mother succumbed to the infection on May 16.

However, her mother’s phone went missing after her death. The girl wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu, local legislators, and the hospital authorities seeking their help to trace the missing phone.

The appeal went viral, forcing the district administration to intervene and ask the police and the Health Department to trace the phone.

“The phone has memories of my mother. If anybody has taken it or anybody finds it, please return it to us,” the girl said.

The girl’s father also lodged a complaint with the Kushalnagar police stating that his wife’s mobile phone along with the SIM card was lost in the district COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri and requested them to locate it.

Kushwant Kolibail, of the district hospital, said efforts are being made to trace the phone.

“Usually, the belongings of the deceased are packed and returned to their family members. We have many phones with us as the relatives haven’t collected them yet. If we find it, we will hand it over to the family,” he said.

However, the girl’s relative, T.K. Santosh, said all 10 phones were checked and none belonged to the girl’s mother.