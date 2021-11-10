Minor girl raped

Hassan

10 November 2021 22:25 IST

A minor girl was allegedly raped by the father of her friend in N.R.Pura taluk on Tuesday. The police have arrested the accused.

The 16-year-old girl had been to meet her friend when the incident happened. Her friend was not at home. The accused forced her to wait, stating that her friend would come back soon. Later, he raped her.

The girl informed her mother about the incident. A complaint was filed with Balehonnur Police. The police have arrested Chandru, the accused.

