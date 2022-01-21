Minor girl raped; two held

Hassan

21 January 2022 22:05 IST

Hosanagar police, on Friday, arrested two persons on charges of raping a minor girl and video recording their act. The arrested are Santhosh, 24 and Sunil, 26 of Hosanagar taluk.

The accused who were familiar to the girl had made her get into their car on January 15 and took her to a room, where they raped her. They had allegedly video recorded their act. The accused threatened her that they would make the video clip viral if she told anyone about the incident. The victim knew the accused as they had visited her house for some work recently.

The accused asked her to accompany them again and she refused. The accused allegedly shared the video clip with two of their friends. As she got to know about this, she filed a complaint with the police on Friday. Within hours after registering the case under POCSO Act, the police arrested the two, according to a press release.