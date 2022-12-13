  1. EPaper
Minor girl raped in Sakleshpur

December 13, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Sakleshpur Police, on Monday, arrested three people on charges of raping a minor girl. The accused are Swagath, Sudarshan and Papanna in Sakleshpur taluk. They allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in a coffee estate a few months ago.

The incident came to light only after the girl became pregnant. She had come to work in an estate with her parents. The accused raped her and also threatened her not to inform anybody about the incident.

The girl has been provided with shelter by the Child Welfare Committee. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, Sakaleshpur Police have registered the case.

