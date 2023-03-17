ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl goes missing

March 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A minor girl belonging to the Dalit community has gone missing from her residence at Hittal Shiroor village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district and there has been no breakthrough in the case ever after last three weeks

The Hindu Bureau

A minor girl belonging to the Dalit community has gone missing from her residence at Hittal Shiroor village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district and there has been no breakthrough in the case ever after three weeks.

According to the victim’s mother Sharanamma Doddamani, their 14-year-old daughter Pavitra, a class VIII student, went to school like any other day on February 24 but did not return home.

Pavitra was staying with her grandmother in Hittal Shiroor village. She lost her father 14 years ago and her mother Sharanamma has migrated to Bengaluru to work as daily wage labourer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasant Kumsi, Dalit Sena president of Nimbarga Circle, alleged that the police have failed to respond to the victim’s family, though she went missing on February 24. The Nimbarga police registered the case four days after the incident, on February 28. The police said that investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US