Minor girl found murdered, family stage protest

February 09, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago was found dead on Thursday on the outskirts of Banarahalli near Hosakote.

The girl was a native of Dommalur village in Kolar district. Her parents have registered a complaint at the Anugondanahalli police station alleging that their daughter was murdered after she refused a proposal from a man.

The girl’s body was found inside the bushes when shepherds were grazing sheep in the area. According to the FIR, Nitin, a resident of Baraguru village, used to harass her.

Around 20 days ago, he stopped the girl on her way to school and proposed to her. The accused got angry after she rejected his proposal. He started stalking her when she went to school, the parents have alleged. Nitin allegedly assaulted the girl after she threatened to complain about his behaviour after which he was accused of kidnapping the girl after her parents registered a complaint.

According to the complaint, Nitin murdered the girl and then attempted to end his life. He returned home bleeding following which he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The murder came to light after shepherds noticed the body and informed the police. The Anugondanahalli police shifted the body to a private hospital after confirming the identified of the deceased.

The girl’s parents staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

