Minor girl found dead, parents allege torture by teachers

June 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

A 16-year-old girl studying in a private school in Hoskote ended her life after she was allegedly subjected to torture for nearly a month. The Hoskote police have booked three teachers under charges of abetment to suicide.

While the police had initially filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) on June 20, a week later, the parents filed a complaint accusing teachers of inflicting torture following which police filed the FIR. The accused teachers are currently absconding.

Initially unaware

The police, talking to The Hindu, said when the incident occurred, the parents had maintained that they were unaware as to why their daughter ended her life.

A week later, the parents alleged that they learnt from her friends that their daughter was being targeted and was punished multiple times, the police said. The parents also alleged that the teachers made her kneel down and perform sit-ups in front of other students.

The police said the parents informed the investigation officer that the son of a teacher working in the same school had proposed to her and threatened her of consequences if she refused.

The police also said that in the complaint it was alleged that on the day of the incident she was in tears when she walked out of the room of a teacher. Multiple teachers had summoned her on that day. The police have started the probe to know what exactly had transpired in the last one month.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)